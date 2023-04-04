It Would Take Very Little To End World Hunger, According To José Andrés

José Andrés already stands among the 21st century's most impactful humanitarians, but he knows much work is still ahead of him. On April 4, 2023, in an interview with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, he insisted that ending world hunger is an achievable goal, and it would only require a small sacrifice from the world's wealthiest nations. Andrés, whose not-for-profit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) provides meals to communities facing natural disasters and wars across the globe, believes that world hunger could be eliminated immediately if a mere fraction of the $3.5 trillion spent annually on defense were diverted to humanitarian aid.

The United States alone has allocated $1.98 trillion to the Department of Defense in 2023, but Andrés told Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield that $30-40 billion would be sufficient to end the hunger crisis that impacts 10% of the global population. While $40 billion is objectively a great deal of money, it would account for roughly 1.14% of that $3.5 trillion the world spends on defense each year. It would be a minuscule sacrifice, but based on the track record of the U.S. and other developed nations, what should be a realistic goal feels like wishful thinking.