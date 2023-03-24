Why Are People Blending Pasta Noodles On TikTok?

One of the most contentious parts of TikTok's dried-to-fresh pasta method is the inclusion of the egg. That might be because most commercially dried pasta isn't made with eggs. Rather, it's made from a paste of semolina flour and water that's molded and cut into the spaghetti, linguini, farfalle, orecchiette, and rigatoni that lines grocery shelves. After it's formed, dried pasta is dehydrated over the course of a few days at a low temperature, which means it can last for quite a while in a box.

Fresh pasta goes through quite a different — and, indeed, simpler — process. While it might seem like a task reserved for professionals and experienced home cooks, it's actually a great project for beginners; even those without fancy pasta-making equipment. All it takes is all-purpose flour, eggs, and semolina flour (for dusting).

After dropping the eggs into a well in the center of the flour and incorporating the ingredients into a shaggy dough, knead the mass for few minutes on a floured surface. Once it's formed into a smooth ball, cover it and let it rest for a few hours at room temperature. If you don't have a pasta roller, bust out your rolling pin and work on a floured surface until the dough is very thin. From here, you can cut it into strips and boil it for a couple of minutes. For measurements and more details, here's a recipe.