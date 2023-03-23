Hot Dog And Marshmallow Skewers Are The Ultimate Filipino Party Food

You've probably heard of prosciutto and melon, chicken and waffles, or apple and cheddar sandwiches. Pairing sweet and savory ingredients isn't exactly an uncommon practice, and contrary to what you might assume, it doesn't require developing an acquired taste. The two flavor profiles are just naturally compatible. This is due to the fact that there are certain taste buds that only get activated by the presence of both sweet and salty. When these taste buds get activated, what you perceive is a harmonious balance of flavor. Hot dogs and marshmallows aren't exempt from this.

It may seem like an unconventional pairing to those who've never tried it before, but in many parts of the Philippines, hot dogs and marshmallows are a popular combination. The two ingredients are served like a shish kebab and skewered onto a stick, and they're often enjoyed at parties and other family gatherings. Though this specialty consists of two American foods, hot dogs and marshmallows are quintessentially Filipino.