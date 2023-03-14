Shoppers Are Thrilled About Costco's Brand New Peanut Butter Pie
When you're in need of enough desserts to feed a large crowd, the Costco bakery is the place to go. The wholesale food store is known for its affordable prices, allowing you to serve everyone some delicious treats without spending too much. Plus, shoppers rave about the quality of the treats; a Mashed survey revealed that consumers prefer Costco baked goods over any other grocery store.
Most Costco stores sell the standard cookies, muffins, and cakes. But many locations also offer more specialty items, such as cheesecake, mousse cake, and danishes. The store also sells a double-crusted apple cinnamon pie and has offered pumpkin and pecan pies around the winter holiday seasons.
Now, Costco shoppers have discovered a delicious addition to the bakery's pie selections: a peanut butter chocolate cream pie. Instagram user Laura of @costcohotfinds posted an Instagram Reel sharing her taste-test of the newest Costco bakery addition, and commenters were excited over the new find.
The flavors reminded some of a popular candy
Instagram user @costcohotfinds explained that the pie starts with a "buttery" graham cracker crust base and is filled with a sweet peanut butter filling, then topped with a fluffy chocolate mousse. The pie weighs a whopping 4.75 pounds, and the account called it "dangerously delicious."
Commenters on the video were quick to crave the sweet pie. "You needed to keep this one a secret," wrote @lillybean_z. "My sweet tooth can't hold back." Because the pie is pretty big, user @cottagekatygirl suggested a way to save some for later: "I would cut it up and freeze some, so I have it for when I wanted." Another comment compared it to a popular candy, and @lisavallefuoco_bayley said the pie was "basically a Reese's."
According to the sign in the video, each pie is baked in-store at Costco bakeries and costs $19.99. Some comments say the pie is not yet available nationwide, but shoppers may see these pies hitting shelves in the near future.
