Shoppers Are Thrilled About Costco's Brand New Peanut Butter Pie

When you're in need of enough desserts to feed a large crowd, the Costco bakery is the place to go. The wholesale food store is known for its affordable prices, allowing you to serve everyone some delicious treats without spending too much. Plus, shoppers rave about the quality of the treats; a Mashed survey revealed that consumers prefer Costco baked goods over any other grocery store.

Most Costco stores sell the standard cookies, muffins, and cakes. But many locations also offer more specialty items, such as cheesecake, mousse cake, and danishes. The store also sells a double-crusted apple cinnamon pie and has offered pumpkin and pecan pies around the winter holiday seasons.

Now, Costco shoppers have discovered a delicious addition to the bakery's pie selections: a peanut butter chocolate cream pie. Instagram user Laura of @costcohotfinds posted an Instagram Reel sharing her taste-test of the newest Costco bakery addition, and commenters were excited over the new find.