Gordon Ramsay Absolutely Loved A TikToker's Steak And Fans Are Stunned
Gordon Ramsay is known for a lot of things. He's a pretty good chef, all things considered. He owns and operates several restaurants, and he's a well-known and popular celebrity — oh, and his trademark is delivering colorfully brutal insults to those who test his patience. While a compilation of Ramsay's most intense criticisms would no doubt make for an interesting read, to say that Ramsay is a scathing food critic all the time wouldn't be true.
For as brutal as he can be, you may have heard the stories that indicate Ramsay is actually very nice to children and young chefs. The reason for this is that Ramsay knows these kids may not know everything there is to know in the kitchen, unlike the adults he commonly works with, who, to him, should obviously know better. Ramsay also isn't above showing encouragement to people and appreciation for meals that he finds deserving of it. His trademark abrasiveness is nothing more than a form of "tough love," driving people to do better and improve themselves and their restaurants. It's the people who aren't willing to go the extra mile and put some effort into it that really make Gordon mad. His standards may be high, but the world of cooking demands it.
On that note, when Gordon does find something that he enjoys, needless to say, it's a big surprise. Such was the case when Gordon gave a surprisingly glowing review of a steak meal he saw on the social media site TikTok.
Ramsay surprisingly loved this steak
Ramsay's official TikTok account usually has him reacting to different dishes, consisting of him giving commentary as he watches the meal in question be prepared. His commentary varies among funny, angry, and sometimes, just plain dumbfounded. However, in one video about preparing a steak, Ramsay seemed to be impressed.
The video in question details an individual preparing a steak dinner consisting of loaded fries (French fries smothered in cheese, bacon, and parsley) alongside a steak prepared in what Gordon describes as a "bath of butter." While his commentary was somewhat snarky throughout for the sake of entertainment, Ramsay did seem very impressed by the chef's skills, especially considering the entire meal was prepared outdoors rather than in a standard kitchen. After the steak was basted in butter and cut open, Ramsay's reaction to the perfectly pink center was summarized by the statement: "Right on the money."
Perhaps Ramsay's surprisingly pleased reaction to the butter-basted steak is connected to the fact that Ramsey himself had used a very similar technique to prepare a steak. In fact, Ramsey himself even referred to his butter-basted steak as being a good way to get perfectly cooked steak.
Ramsay's apparent love for butter-based steak (when done correctly, of course) isn't the only surprising favorite meal of the popular hotheaded chef. Ramsay also seems to have a love for American shrimp and grits – or at least, American shrimp and grits prepared the Ramsay way.