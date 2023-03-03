Gordon Ramsay Absolutely Loved A TikToker's Steak And Fans Are Stunned

Gordon Ramsay is known for a lot of things. He's a pretty good chef, all things considered. He owns and operates several restaurants, and he's a well-known and popular celebrity — oh, and his trademark is delivering colorfully brutal insults to those who test his patience. While a compilation of Ramsay's most intense criticisms would no doubt make for an interesting read, to say that Ramsay is a scathing food critic all the time wouldn't be true.

For as brutal as he can be, you may have heard the stories that indicate Ramsay is actually very nice to children and young chefs. The reason for this is that Ramsay knows these kids may not know everything there is to know in the kitchen, unlike the adults he commonly works with, who, to him, should obviously know better. Ramsay also isn't above showing encouragement to people and appreciation for meals that he finds deserving of it. His trademark abrasiveness is nothing more than a form of "tough love," driving people to do better and improve themselves and their restaurants. It's the people who aren't willing to go the extra mile and put some effort into it that really make Gordon mad. His standards may be high, but the world of cooking demands it.

On that note, when Gordon does find something that he enjoys, needless to say, it's a big surprise. Such was the case when Gordon gave a surprisingly glowing review of a steak meal he saw on the social media site TikTok.