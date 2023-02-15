Shake Shack Will Pay A $20K Settlement For Misgendering A Former Employee

According to a statement from the California Civil Rights Department, Shake Shack has reached a settlement with an unnamed former employee who claimed he was repeatedly misgendered in the workplace. In order to avoid protracted litigation, the burger and milkshake chain agreed to pay $20,000 to the former employee, who quit after just a month of working for the chain. The complainant stated that not only was he misgendered by co-workers multiple times, but the solutions offered to him by management were discriminatory in nature — among which included a suggestion by the management team that he "explain his gender to co-workers."

Shake Shack and the complainant resolved the legal dispute through voluntary mediation specifically for discrimination complaints, which involves facilitation by a neutral third party. The result of this mediation included the $20,000 settlement and an agreement from Shake Shack to update its policies on retaliation, harassment, discrimination, and bullying in the workplace. The restaurant also agreed to provide additional anti-discrimination training to employees, specifically in regard to discrimination based on gender identity and expression.

Although some employers are becoming more aware of the laws surrounding gender-based discrimination, this type of discrimination is still a serious, prevalent problem – especially for members of the LGBTQ+ community.