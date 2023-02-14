A McDonald's Billboard In The UK Has Caused Quite The Uproar
When it comes to fast food, McDonald's is one of the world leaders. The golden arches logo has become synonymous with grabbing a quick bite to eat anywhere in the world. The chain has just under 40,000 locations worldwide, with different menu offerings in various countries.
McDonald's often offers limited-edition menu items, such as the Shamrock Shake or the McRib. And sometimes, fans are left wishing that their favorite foods would remain on the menu full-time. Fortunately for McDonald's fans in the United Kingdom, the fast-food chain listened to requests, and the McCrispy will be on its menus permanently beginning February 15. The McCrispy features a breaded and fried chicken breast served on a sourdough-style sesame seed bun. The sandwich also comes topped with iceberg lettuce and black pepper mayonnaise.
The return of the sandwich has been teased on the McDonald's U.K. Twitter and Instagram accounts. To get even more people excited, McDonald's has also placed advertisements around the country. Unfortunately, one bus stop ad is going viral for all the wrong reasons.
The ad wound up with poor placement
A bus stop advertisement promoting the McDonald's McCrispy sandwich has gone viral for an unfortunate reason. The ad shows a photo of the sandwich, along with the tagline, "A new favourite, here to stay." But it's not the contents of the advertisement that people are talking about — it's the placement. Directly in front of the bus stop is a sign pointing out the direction for the local crematorium. Some were angry with the placement, calling it "tasteless" and saying it could offend grieving family members (via Cornwall Live).
Some people, however, were amused by the coincidental placement. Twitter user @sphdnd wrote, "The outrage McDonald's have caused by putting up a McCrispy advert outside a crematorium is the funniest thing I've seen this week." Another user, @happyjack1981, thought it made for a great marketing idea. He tweeted, "An advert for a 'McCrispy' right next to a crematorium sign in Cornwall is genius."
Despite the internet's amusement, McDonald's decided to take the advertisement down after realizing what had happened.