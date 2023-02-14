A McDonald's Billboard In The UK Has Caused Quite The Uproar

When it comes to fast food, McDonald's is one of the world leaders. The golden arches logo has become synonymous with grabbing a quick bite to eat anywhere in the world. The chain has just under 40,000 locations worldwide, with different menu offerings in various countries.

McDonald's often offers limited-edition menu items, such as the Shamrock Shake or the McRib. And sometimes, fans are left wishing that their favorite foods would remain on the menu full-time. Fortunately for McDonald's fans in the United Kingdom, the fast-food chain listened to requests, and the McCrispy will be on its menus permanently beginning February 15. The McCrispy features a breaded and fried chicken breast served on a sourdough-style sesame seed bun. The sandwich also comes topped with iceberg lettuce and black pepper mayonnaise.

The return of the sandwich has been teased on the McDonald's U.K. Twitter and Instagram accounts. To get even more people excited, McDonald's has also placed advertisements around the country. Unfortunately, one bus stop ad is going viral for all the wrong reasons.