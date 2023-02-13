Marcus Samuelsson Just Posted Some High Praise For Michael Twitty's Book
For those not in the know, Michael Twitty is one seriously accomplished individual. Twitty — per his food blog Afroculinaria — is not only an author, but he's also a historical scholar. Much of his focus lies in championing African American cuisine, as well as its origins and legacy. He's also a Judaic studies teacher, and some of Twitty's favorite foods are Jewish dishes. In fact, Twitty celebrates what he calls "identity cooking," a process of melding together the cultural and culinary aspects of dishes belonging to his Black and Jewish backgrounds.
Of course, Twitty's dizzying array of expertise is most prominently displayed through his work as a writer. To date, he has published a total of three books focused on culinary traditions. In 2021, Twitty published "Rice," a book centered on one of Southern cooking's most versatile ingredients. A year later, he published "Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew," a book that tells the story of traditions born at the intersection of Black and Jewish people.
While Twitty's 2021 and 2022 publications have earned support from critics and fans, his first novel, 2017's "The Cooking Gene," continues to garner him the most praise. The book explores Southern food through the lens of race, using his own experiences and ancestry as guides. According to NPR, it even won the 2018 James Beard Award for best food writing and book of the year. Now, Twitty can add one more rave review to that list.
The Cooking Gene was a game changer
Michael Twitty's newest fan comes in the form of another highly accomplished individual. Chef Marcus Samuelsson is a celebrated culinary author and award-winning restaurateur. Impressively, he was the youngest person to ever receive a three-star review from the New York Times, and Michelin called Samuelsson's ice cream the "Best in Miami." You can also find Samuelsson on a handful of TV shows and a couple of podcasts. This guy really does it all! So, you can see why a positive review from Samuelsson would be a big deal for Twitty.
During Black History Month of 2023, Samuelsson took to Instagram to sing his praises of "The Cooking Gene," remarking, "Michael Twitty's book ... is a game changer in the industry and beyond." He believes the book compels the United States to embrace Black culture's influence on American cuisine, something which Samuelsson is quite grateful for. "To thank him for this important contribution," Samuelsson wrote, "I created a recipe in his honor in my latest cookbook, 'The Rise.'" That recipe consists of grilled short ribs marinated in "piri piri" marinade. The inclusion of pepper in that sauce, Samuelsson explained, is a nod to how unexpectedly exciting Twitty himself is.