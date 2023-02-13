Marcus Samuelsson Just Posted Some High Praise For Michael Twitty's Book

For those not in the know, Michael Twitty is one seriously accomplished individual. Twitty — per his food blog Afroculinaria — is not only an author, but he's also a historical scholar. Much of his focus lies in championing African American cuisine, as well as its origins and legacy. He's also a Judaic studies teacher, and some of Twitty's favorite foods are Jewish dishes. In fact, Twitty celebrates what he calls "identity cooking," a process of melding together the cultural and culinary aspects of dishes belonging to his Black and Jewish backgrounds.

Of course, Twitty's dizzying array of expertise is most prominently displayed through his work as a writer. To date, he has published a total of three books focused on culinary traditions. In 2021, Twitty published "Rice," a book centered on one of Southern cooking's most versatile ingredients. A year later, he published "Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew," a book that tells the story of traditions born at the intersection of Black and Jewish people.

While Twitty's 2021 and 2022 publications have earned support from critics and fans, his first novel, 2017's "The Cooking Gene," continues to garner him the most praise. The book explores Southern food through the lens of race, using his own experiences and ancestry as guides. According to NPR, it even won the 2018 James Beard Award for best food writing and book of the year. Now, Twitty can add one more rave review to that list.