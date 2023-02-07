A Newly Released Eggsposé Sheds Light On The Inhumane Practices Of Egg Companies

The Humane League (THL) has published its 2023 Eggsposé Report, an annual publication warning consumers about restaurants and corporations that are failing to report their progress toward publicly promised goals regarding the sourcing and sales of cage-free eggs. Companies included in the report include chains like Wendy's, On the Border, and Einstein Bros. Bagels, as well as grocery store Hy-Vee and travel center Pilot Flying J, among others.

The report focuses on companies that have made public commitments to eliminate the use of eggs from caged hens. The use of battery cages to confine hens has been widely condemned and PBS reports that public demand for cage-free eggs has been on the rise, leading many companies to publicly declare their goals to move toward purchasing and supplying 100% cage-free eggs.

However, THL says that a number of these companies enjoy the results of the positive publicity from their announcements but don't ultimately follow through on their promises.

"Basically the Eggsposé is calling out companies that have previously committed to going 100% cage-free, of their own accord, due to public demand," Katie Wagner, media contact for THL, told The Daily Meal.

WattPoultry.com states that some businesses have taken the report seriously and have updated their progress after the 2021 report, however, others remain on the list or have been newly added for their lack of transparency.