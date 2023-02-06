Domino's Is Rebranding As A Potato Shop, At Least On Twitter
Are you sitting down? If you're not, we recommend that you find a good spot to sit down, maybe get a glass of water, and make sure you have someone in the room with you because, once you read this, you may black out. Domino's Pizza, the chain that famously promised pizza delivery in 30 minutes or less, has decided to forsake oven-baked pizzas and turn toward the humble potato as its main product ... or so the company's active Twitter feed would lead customers to believe.
The first signs that something big was coming to the pizza chain came on February 3 when Domino's shared a cryptic tweet hinting that "something new" was coming. Although many asked for a hint about the coming announcement, Domino's only responded with an image of a potato. Two days later, Domino's Twitter profile photo suddenly changed from a pizza to a potato, and the account suddenly began raving and ranting about the utter joys of the starchy vegetable instead of the usual hot and fresh pizza. Although the chain's Facebook hasn't undergone any changes, a similar bizarre post appeared on Domino's Instagram page, in which it hinted that the chain was doing something that involved potatoes and that people's "taste spuds" would like what was coming.
So what exactly is Domino's talking about? What is the chain doing that it involves taking attention away from pizza, bread bites, and pasta bowls and putting the average Russet on full display?
Domino's is bringing loaded tater tots to the menu
In case you're worried that maybe this is the work of some kind of potato-obsessed hacker or that Domino's is changing its product line in the same way IHOP tried switching to burgers back in 2019 (via Thrillist), the truth is actually much simpler. Domino's recently announced that it's introducing "Loaded Tots" on its menu — tater tots that have been covered in everything from melted cheese to chopped cheesesteaks.
According to PR Newswire, the new Loaded Tots will come in your choice of three varieties: Philly Cheesesteak, Cheddar Bacon, and Melty 3-Cheese. Aside from the cheese, these Tots will be smothered in many different toppings, such as Alfredo sauce, bacon, garlic parmesan sauce, and onions and peppers. The Loaded Tots will be available starting today and will cost $6.99 for an order.
Fast Food Post tells us that the Loaded Tots were available earlier in the year in select locations as part of a test run. In fact, Domino's customers in California may have seen the arrival of these new cheesy mini-potatoes earlier than anyone else. Evidently, residents of the Golden State were fans of the trial product because this menu item is going national now.
If you're looking for someone to spot you some of Domino's loaded tots, or if someone's trying to bum them from you, recall the immortal words of tater tot fan Napoleon Dynamite: "No, go find your own."