Domino's Is Rebranding As A Potato Shop, At Least On Twitter

Are you sitting down? If you're not, we recommend that you find a good spot to sit down, maybe get a glass of water, and make sure you have someone in the room with you because, once you read this, you may black out. Domino's Pizza, the chain that famously promised pizza delivery in 30 minutes or less, has decided to forsake oven-baked pizzas and turn toward the humble potato as its main product ... or so the company's active Twitter feed would lead customers to believe.

The first signs that something big was coming to the pizza chain came on February 3 when Domino's shared a cryptic tweet hinting that "something new" was coming. Although many asked for a hint about the coming announcement, Domino's only responded with an image of a potato. Two days later, Domino's Twitter profile photo suddenly changed from a pizza to a potato, and the account suddenly began raving and ranting about the utter joys of the starchy vegetable instead of the usual hot and fresh pizza. Although the chain's Facebook hasn't undergone any changes, a similar bizarre post appeared on Domino's Instagram page, in which it hinted that the chain was doing something that involved potatoes and that people's "taste spuds" would like what was coming.

So what exactly is Domino's talking about? What is the chain doing that it involves taking attention away from pizza, bread bites, and pasta bowls and putting the average Russet on full display?