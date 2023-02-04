Where Is Bertello From Shark Tank Today?

Few foods manage to hit the spot quite like a slice of you're favorite pizza. A chewy base of tossed dough is paired with rich tomato sauce and covered in a blanket of melty cheese, resulting in an epic convergence of tastes and textures.

In the United States, pizza is a big business. In 2020, pizza restaurants made over $46 billion dollars in sales (via Statista). Though the pandemic caused nearly 3,000 pizza shops to close their doors, the peak of COVID-19 saw Americans ordering more pizza than ever. Domino's stock went up 40% during the lockdowns, with a single share costing $385, per The New York Times.

The hit series "Shark Tank" has featured several companies that have capitalized on the lucrative pizza market. Table 87 Coal Oven Pizza, a purveyor of artisan coal-fired and flash-frozen pizzas, earned $250,000 from Lori Greiner. Another pizza company, Bertello, also negotiated an investment from the sharks.