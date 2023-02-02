7-Eleven Is Celebrating Super Bowl 2023 With Free Large Pizzas. Here's What You Need To Know

Yes, the Super Bowl is technically a "sporting event" focused on the American game of "football." But for the millions of viewers planning to tune in on to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, the NFL is just the tip of the iceberg. Some are in it for the commercials, which are categorically better and more celebrity-studded than the average ad, as advertisers know how many people are watching the same program (per the Illinois News Bureau). Others are all about the half-time show, which in the past has played host to some iconic and scandalous moments. (Fans can't wait to see Rihanna take the stage this year.)

No matter which group you fall into, there's one common denominator that bonds you to your fellow viewers: tasty snacks. There are countless Super Bowl recipes devoted to the art of the game day spread. A perfect Super Bowl food lineup dishes that are at once saucy and portable; flavorful but not so complex as to distract from the onscreen action; and often composed of a cheesy or fried component.

Chicken wings are a must, chips and dip are par for the course, and pizza is a welcome addition. The latter could be yours for free on game day, courtesy of 7-Eleven.