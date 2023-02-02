7-Eleven Is Celebrating Super Bowl 2023 With Free Large Pizzas. Here's What You Need To Know
Yes, the Super Bowl is technically a "sporting event" focused on the American game of "football." But for the millions of viewers planning to tune in on to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, the NFL is just the tip of the iceberg. Some are in it for the commercials, which are categorically better and more celebrity-studded than the average ad, as advertisers know how many people are watching the same program (per the Illinois News Bureau). Others are all about the half-time show, which in the past has played host to some iconic and scandalous moments. (Fans can't wait to see Rihanna take the stage this year.)
No matter which group you fall into, there's one common denominator that bonds you to your fellow viewers: tasty snacks. There are countless Super Bowl recipes devoted to the art of the game day spread. A perfect Super Bowl food lineup dishes that are at once saucy and portable; flavorful but not so complex as to distract from the onscreen action; and often composed of a cheesy or fried component.
Chicken wings are a must, chips and dip are par for the course, and pizza is a welcome addition. The latter could be yours for free on game day, courtesy of 7-Eleven.
An in-app deal for February 12 only
7-Eleven will deliver free large pizzas on February 12 to Super Bowl fans who use the brand's 7NOW Delivery app, per a Thursday news release. The deal applies to each of the chain's pizza flavors, which include cheese, a meat lover's option (which comes with Chicago-style sausage, beef crumbles, pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon, and diced ham), and classic pepperoni. If you get a late start, there's also a breakfast pizza with gravy, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and crumbled sausage.
The free pies will be atomically applied at checkout with any purchase in the app. For those looking to get more than one Super Bowl snack from the chain, 7-Eleven also has options including taquitos and bone-in wings. According to the news release, standard delivery usually takes about 30 minutes. Of course, if you want to make homemade wings, Daily Meal has plenty of chicken wing recipes to choose from.