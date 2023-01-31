Impossible Foods Is About To Lay Off 20% Of Its Workforce. Here's What We Know

In the last few years, it seemed that plant-based meats were having their heyday with sales growing each year (via Plant Based Foods Association). Not only were more companies emerging, even major meat producers got into the production of plant-based meat (via The New York Times).

One of the most well-known players in the plant-based meat game, Impossible Foods, has been at the forefront of using technology to produce alternatives to beef, sausage, chicken, pork, and even full meals using those products. Their burgers, touted as being remarkably similar to beef, became available at sit-down restaurants as well as fast food spots like Burger King and White Castle, and eventually made their way to grocery store shelves. Their meatballs became available at a Disney theme park and the veggie burger even wowed David Chang.

However, in October of 2022, the major alternative-meat producer laid off 6% of its workforce, then later in the year offered payment and benefits to workers willing to voluntarily leave the company (via Bloomberg). Now, the company is reportedly prepared to lay off 20% of its approximately 700 workers.