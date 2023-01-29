The Hidden Indiana Jones Bar Inside Of Disney World
Jock Lindsey was a minor character in the Indiana Jones franchise. You may remember him as the pilot who helped Indy escape when he was being pursued by an angry tribe in the opening scene of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." It was because of Jock Lindsey that we learned of Indy's fear of snakes after our hero met Jock's boa Reggie by accident.
Fred Sorenson played Jock Lindsey in the movie and was a real-life pilot. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was the only movie he ever appeared in, but it wasn't his only brush with Hollywood. Steven Spielberg called Sorenson to fly his film crew to safety when a hurricane hit Kauai, Hawaii, during the filming of "Jurassic Park" (via IMDB).
Despite his minor role in the movie, Disney felt Jock Lindsey deserved recognition and created Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar to honor the brave pilot. Disney is known for its theming, from the parks to the resorts and restaurants, and the crew works hard to ensure their guests feel immersed in that imaginary world.
A treasure trove
Jock Lindsey's portrait hangs near the bar, just waiting for you to say hello, and high on a bookshelf nearby is the fertility idol Indy risked his life for—you'll need to look closely, or you might miss it. You'll also find Indy's iconic satchel hanging nearby and the voodoo dolls seen in "Temple of Doom" (via All Ears).
Visit the bathroom, so you don't miss the display case nearby holding the medallion Indiana Jones used to find the ark (per Disney Lists). Fans of "Star Wars" should also keep their eyes peeled. George Lucas of "Star Wars" fame also wrote "Raiders of the Lost Ark," so there are lots of references to that film, too (via Yahoo News).
As a former stunt pilot turned pilot-for-hire, Jock Lindsey was looking for a peaceful life after his dangerous and exciting career before Indiana Jones changed that (per Indiana Jones Fandom). However, the creative theming at the Hangar will make you believe Jock Lindsey finally found his peaceful retirement.
A hidden treasure
You'll see creative drinks on the menu at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar. During Happy Hour, you can sip on a fruity beverage called Reggie's Revenge, named after Jock Lindsey's boa (the menu refers to it as his signature Jocktail.) This drink contains vodka, Midori melon liqueur, white cranberry juice, and lime juice. If beer is more your style, Jock has you covered with 20 different beers. And, if you avoid alcohol, four tasty mocktails are featured on the menu (per Disney World).
Monkey brains aren't on the menu, but if you have a sweet tooth, the cocktail known as the Cool-Headed Monkey served in a monkey head-shaped mug may be the perfect sugar fix. YouTubers The Princess and the Bear described it as tasting "like candy" (via YouTube). If you're feeling peckish, there are loads of appetizers on the menu, including flatbreads and tacos.
If you're looking inside the parks for this unique lounge, you'll have better luck finding the lost ark. Like all the hidden treasures in the movies, this gem is hidden too. Take a free shuttle from your Disney resort or one of the parks and head to Disney Springs. Inside The Landing, you'll find Jock Lindsay's Hangar Bar. Bring the kids! Jock Lindsey's is family-friendly though you may want to introduce them to the Indiana Jones canon beforehand to make it more meaningful to them.