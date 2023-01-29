The Hidden Indiana Jones Bar Inside Of Disney World

Jock Lindsey was a minor character in the Indiana Jones franchise. You may remember him as the pilot who helped Indy escape when he was being pursued by an angry tribe in the opening scene of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." It was because of Jock Lindsey that we learned of Indy's fear of snakes after our hero met Jock's boa Reggie by accident.

Fred Sorenson played Jock Lindsey in the movie and was a real-life pilot. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was the only movie he ever appeared in, but it wasn't his only brush with Hollywood. Steven Spielberg called Sorenson to fly his film crew to safety when a hurricane hit Kauai, Hawaii, during the filming of "Jurassic Park" (via IMDB).

Despite his minor role in the movie, Disney felt Jock Lindsey deserved recognition and created Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar to honor the brave pilot. Disney is known for its theming, from the parks to the resorts and restaurants, and the crew works hard to ensure their guests feel immersed in that imaginary world.