The Cheese Eating Gig That Could Score You $1000 A Day

What does it take to eat cheese professionally? Although it might seem like an easy job, Sleep Junkie still has requirements for all of its cheese-eating study participants. Still, don't give up hope — you may still qualify to get paid to eat cheese every night.

On January 16, 2023, Sleep Junkie laid out the criteria for this important job. According to Sleep Junkie, if you want to be chosen as one of the five "dairy dreamers" who will participate in the sleep study, "...you must be at least 21 years old, own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that tracks sleep, have a consistent sleep schedule, and be able to sleep alone during the trials." The ideal candidates also can't have any sleep issues, and naturally, they can't have dairy intolerances. If you're chosen to be a "dairy dreamer," you'll be expected to write detailed summaries of your sleep quality and any dreams or nightmares you may have, so honesty and strong writing skills are a definite plus. The application closes on February 10 (per Mental Floss). If this sounds like you, you might be well on your way to getting paid to eat cheese.