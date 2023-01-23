The Cheese Eating Gig That Could Score You $1000 A Day
Cheese aficionados, rejoice! If you wish you could make money off of your passion for all your favorite cheeses, you'll love one recent job listing from Sleep Junkie. The company, which is focused on sleep research for your best night of shut-eye, is conducting a study that requires participants to eat cheese, cheese, and even more cheese.
You may wonder what a sleep research company is doing with such a cheesy study. It turns out that the study has an important purpose. Sleep Junkie wants to test how eating cheese before bedtime affects the tone and quality of your dreams. And the best part? According to the job posting, you can earn $1,000 daily just for your commitment to eating cheese and sleeping. So, if you channel your inner Liz Lemon every night and love "working on your night cheese" (per HuffPost), then this might be your dream job — literally.
What qualifications do you need to get paid to eat cheese?
What does it take to eat cheese professionally? Although it might seem like an easy job, Sleep Junkie still has requirements for all of its cheese-eating study participants. Still, don't give up hope — you may still qualify to get paid to eat cheese every night.
On January 16, 2023, Sleep Junkie laid out the criteria for this important job. According to Sleep Junkie, if you want to be chosen as one of the five "dairy dreamers" who will participate in the sleep study, "...you must be at least 21 years old, own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that tracks sleep, have a consistent sleep schedule, and be able to sleep alone during the trials." The ideal candidates also can't have any sleep issues, and naturally, they can't have dairy intolerances. If you're chosen to be a "dairy dreamer," you'll be expected to write detailed summaries of your sleep quality and any dreams or nightmares you may have, so honesty and strong writing skills are a definite plus. The application closes on February 10 (per Mental Floss). If this sounds like you, you might be well on your way to getting paid to eat cheese.
The dairy dreamer application and next steps
Thankfully, candidates don't have a long list of mundane questions to answer. The straightforward application asks for your basic information if you can commit to three months of work and, of course, why you want to become a cheese tester. The positions won't be open much longer, so if there's any time to give a job application your best effort, it's now. After all, who wouldn't want to get paid to eat cheese and sleep?
If selected for the study, you'll start the position in March 2023. The sleep researchers will list cheeses in multiple categories — from vegan to processed — each week. You'll buy the cheese yourself, but don't worry — you'll be reimbursed for any cheese-related expenses. You'll eat each kind of cheese every night for a week before going to bed. Then, you'll record information about your sleep quality and dreams (per Sleep Junkie). If you're job-hunting and passionate about eating cheese, sleeping, and getting paid for doing what you love, you might want to be a Sleep Junkie "dairy dreamer."