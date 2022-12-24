Koks: The World's Most Difficult Michelin-Starred Restaurant To Get To

In terms of access, finding your way to Koks' Faroe Islands location is nothing short of an epic adventure. As explained in the Michelin Guide, the process isn't quite as simple as pulling up to a valet booth and handing over your car keys. Instead, guests are instructed to arrive at a fermenting hut, where they'll be served lamb broth while awaiting an escort. The next leg of the journey is via a Land Rover capable of traversing the rough road ahead. Upon arriving at Koks, guests are finally ushered to a grass-topped farmhouse, dating back to the 1700s, to enjoy their meal.

While it might seem like the effort required to visit Koks would work against it, this isn't the case. Research and Markets explains that the food tourism industry is booming and expected to continue to rise over the next few years. It's estimated the industry could be worth a whopping $1.8 billion in 2027. Based on these figures, it appears culinary enthusiasts won't be deterred by remote locations, with immersive culinary travel a foodie travel trend set to steal the spotlight.

Intrepid foodies looking for a challenge will also be heartened to know that Koks has recently moved even further off the beaten path, albeit temporarily.