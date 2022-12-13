How You Can Get A Taste Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Holiday Cookies
You can have your Sugarberry ham, your cauldron of eggnog, and your chestnuts roasting on an open fire because everyone knows holiday cookies are the real reason for the season. There is quite literally no end to cookie recipes out there, and some of the best come from the time-worn pages of family scrawls. But if you've attended a cookie swap in the last couple of decades, we can almost guarantee that you've consumed at least one sugary biscuit dreamed up by Martha Stewart.
As of this writing, the food celebrity and yuletide queen has published a whopping 99 books over the course of four decades, per her brand. In addition to the cookie recipes that appear in "Martha Stewart's Christmas" and "The Best of Martha Stewart Living Desserts," the chef has several books dedicated entirely to cookies. This year, she's rounded up some of her favorite "classic cookies" for fans to try at home.
A Marley Spoon holiday add-on
Martha Stewart took to Instagram this week to share a special announcement from her meal-kit delivery service, Marley Spoon. This year, subscribers can add provisions for some favorite classic holiday cookies to their orders, which vary week by week. It's too late to add kits for fudgy peppermint brownies and apricot-raspberry Linzer cookies to your bill, but the week of December 19 brings some more festive options.
Fans looking to level up classic sugar cookies might spring for Stewart's Frosty Sugar Cookie Wreaths, which get a hit of orange zest, warm spices, and candied rosemary. Also on the Marley Spoon cookie menu are Martha Classic Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies, which the brand describes as "a cross between gingerbread, brownies and chewy molasses cookies" that get rolled in raw sugar for a "chewy-crisp" bite. If you're so inclined, you can reinforce your Martha Stewart cookie box with additional recipes from the celeb's mountains of books.