How You Can Get A Taste Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Holiday Cookies

You can have your Sugarberry ham, your cauldron of eggnog, and your chestnuts roasting on an open fire because everyone knows holiday cookies are the real reason for the season. There is quite literally no end to cookie recipes out there, and some of the best come from the time-worn pages of family scrawls. But if you've attended a cookie swap in the last couple of decades, we can almost guarantee that you've consumed at least one sugary biscuit dreamed up by Martha Stewart.

As of this writing, the food celebrity and yuletide queen has published a whopping 99 books over the course of four decades, per her brand. In addition to the cookie recipes that appear in "Martha Stewart's Christmas" and "The Best of Martha Stewart Living Desserts," the chef has several books dedicated entirely to cookies. This year, she's rounded up some of her favorite "classic cookies" for fans to try at home.