What Sets New Meijer's Stores Apart From The Regular Meijer's

For many of you, the word "Meijer" may not sound all that familiar. It may even sound like something from France or Germany, further adding to the unfamiliarity of the word. But if you're from the Midwestern parts of the United States, you've more than likely heard — and been in — and a Meijer store before.

Forbes describes Meijer as being a supercenter store that offers up everything from groceries to pharmaceutical needs to electronics help. It's not too dissimilar from the much more common superstore Walmart, although Meijer is exclusively in and around the states of Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Although Walmart and Meijer are similar in how they operate, Meijer's original incarnation, Thrifty Acres, actually opened a few decades earlier than Walmart, making it the first "official" American superstore (via the Detroit Free Press). In fact, Meijer may actually be the inspiration behind Walmart to begin with.

The inside of a Meijer store also shares the same mix of similarities and contrasts with a Walmart store. But while both Walmart and Meijer offer an expansive interior separated into different departments, Meijer seeks a more "condensed" shopping experience that offers simpler ease of access to different goods and an easier, streamlined shopping experience (via Supermarket News).

Two of Meijer's newest stores have announced plans to open very soon in Orion Township and Macomb Township in southeast Michigan. Will these new stores outline the future plans for Meijer stores all across the Midwest?