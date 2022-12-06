How To Score A Free Jr. Frosty At Wendy's Every Day For A Year
It's been a special year for the Wendy's Frosty. While we can't say the same about the state of the world, small victories are still worth noting — especially when they're built on a foundation of sugar and cream. In June, Wendy's shifted ever-so-slightly from tradition by swapping its vanilla flavor for strawberry, marking the frozen treat's first shake-up since vanilla came to the scene in 2006.
In November, just in time for the holiday season, the fast-food chain put strawberry out to pasture to make way for the peppermint Frosty, its first-ever holiday flavor. The festive treat is currently churning beside chocolate for a limited time at Wendy's locations nationwide.
Per intel from CNN, the brand may have plans to add even more Frosty flavors in 2023. Until then, Wendy's is giving customers the chance to score a free Jr. Frosty every single day of 2023. Here's how it works.
Ask for a $2 Frosty Key Tag
As part of its "Season of Giving" program, Wendy's is offering free Jr. Frostys every day of 2023 for those who purchase a $2 Frosty Key Tag, per a December 6 press release. The promotion obviously benefits Frosty fans, but what's more, proceeds from key tag sales will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which is dedicated to "finding safe, loving, and permanent homes" for children in foster care.
From now until January 29, 2023, you can get your Frosty Key Tag by requesting one from your nearest Wendy's, accepting the promotion through the Wendy's app, or visiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website.
Per the news release, the program is a continuation of Wendy's longtime philanthropy toward similar "forever family" causes. "There's no better time to support the Foundation's mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems," writes the brand.