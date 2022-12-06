How To Score A Free Jr. Frosty At Wendy's Every Day For A Year

It's been a special year for the Wendy's Frosty. While we can't say the same about the state of the world, small victories are still worth noting — especially when they're built on a foundation of sugar and cream. In June, Wendy's shifted ever-so-slightly from tradition by swapping its vanilla flavor for strawberry, marking the frozen treat's first shake-up since vanilla came to the scene in 2006.

In November, just in time for the holiday season, the fast-food chain put strawberry out to pasture to make way for the peppermint Frosty, its first-ever holiday flavor. The festive treat is currently churning beside chocolate for a limited time at Wendy's locations nationwide.

Per intel from CNN, the brand may have plans to add even more Frosty flavors in 2023. Until then, Wendy's is giving customers the chance to score a free Jr. Frosty every single day of 2023. Here's how it works.