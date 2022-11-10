Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty Is Finally Official
Thomas Bertram Lance may have been referring to the United States Federal budget when he coined the phrase "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," but he might as well have been talking about the Wendy's Frosty. The cold treat "is almost as iconic as Wendy's itself," per the brand, and has been around since the chain was founded in 1969.
With its uniquely smooth texture that can hold up to a spoon, a straw, or a French fry, the Frosty stands apart from standard milkshakes. Plus, as fast-food offerings get increasingly eccentric (we're looking at you, Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos), the treat's no-frills flavors actually set it apart from the pack. The current flavors are chocolate and strawberry, the latter of which stepped in after vanilla went on hiatus this summer.
With this in mind, it's very exciting when Wendy's decides to mix things up with a limited-time flavor. As we approach the holidays, strawberry Frosty machines will temporarily give way to peppermint.
Mark your calendars for November 15
Starting Tuesday, November 15, Wendy's will add a limited-time peppermint Frosty to the mix for the holiday season, giving strawberry a chance to rest. "Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," the chain's chief marketing officer, Carl Loredo, told CNN. The outlet writes that the chain has only introduced two new Frosty flavors in the U.S. in the past 16 years, not counting peppermint.
"Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season," said Loredo. He added that Wendy's might continue to expand its roster of Frosty flavors in 2023. Unfortunately for vanilla fans, however, the original flavor may be taking an extended vacation.
A couple of months ago, sleuthy Wendy's superfans leaked other Wendy's holiday menu secrets on Reddit. In addition to the peppermint Frosty, they hinted at an Italian mozzarella sandwich and garlic fries. The Street confirmed these rumors this week, noting that the items will also make their debut on November 15.