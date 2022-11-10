Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty Is Finally Official

Thomas Bertram Lance may have been referring to the United States Federal budget when he coined the phrase "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," but he might as well have been talking about the Wendy's Frosty. The cold treat "is almost as iconic as Wendy's itself," per the brand, and has been around since the chain was founded in 1969.

With its uniquely smooth texture that can hold up to a spoon, a straw, or a French fry, the Frosty stands apart from standard milkshakes. Plus, as fast-food offerings get increasingly eccentric (we're looking at you, Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos), the treat's no-frills flavors actually set it apart from the pack. The current flavors are chocolate and strawberry, the latter of which stepped in after vanilla went on hiatus this summer.

With this in mind, it's very exciting when Wendy's decides to mix things up with a limited-time flavor. As we approach the holidays, strawberry Frosty machines will temporarily give way to peppermint.