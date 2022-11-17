Here's What You Should Know About Subway's Test 'Smart Fridges'

Futuristic Hollywood depictions of the 2020's rarely line up with reality. We have yet to pivot from concrete highways to hover cars, most of us have never been to the moon, and as far as we know, we are not ruled by extraterrestrials. That said, sometimes a new technological phenomenon emerges looking eerily similar to something out of "Star Trek" or the 1999 Disney Channel Original, "Smart House," in which a boy and his family move into an automated dream house maintained by an increasingly unhinged robot.

More often than not, artificial intelligence is at the center of these innovations. In a roundup of the biggest AI breakthroughs of 2022, Forbes lists everything from advanced language modeling systems (which aim to humanize digital programs and apps by translating characteristics of the human language into computer code) to complex cyber security networks and personalized experiences in the metaverse. For Subway, new artificial intelligence technology means smarter fridges.