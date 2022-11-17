Chick-Fil-A Just Released Its Annual Animated Holiday Film

It's hard to believe it's been four years since Chick-fil-A started offering the U.S. more than just specialty peppermint milkshakes in honor of December 25. No one can forget the impact of the fast food chain's first-holiday film, "The Time Shop," which was inspired by the very real statistics that 73% of Americans' Christmas wish was to spend more time with their loved ones, per Chick-fil-A. After the short's main character Sam first warmed our hearts and wet our eyes in 2019, Chick-fil-A knew this could not be the end of the girl who filled so many Americans with Christmas spirit.

Since then, the company has continued to follow Sam's exploits each year in its film series "Evergreen Hills." Now, the annual release of the fried chicken sandwich mogul's Christmas film has become a sign that the holidays have finally arrived. And it's once again time to get out that glistening tinsel and dust off your jolly Santa figurines because Chick-fil-A just announced its 2022 holiday film is here. And this year, the brand reports Sam is learning about kindness.