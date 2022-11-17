Chick-Fil-A Just Released Its Annual Animated Holiday Film
It's hard to believe it's been four years since Chick-fil-A started offering the U.S. more than just specialty peppermint milkshakes in honor of December 25. No one can forget the impact of the fast food chain's first-holiday film, "The Time Shop," which was inspired by the very real statistics that 73% of Americans' Christmas wish was to spend more time with their loved ones, per Chick-fil-A. After the short's main character Sam first warmed our hearts and wet our eyes in 2019, Chick-fil-A knew this could not be the end of the girl who filled so many Americans with Christmas spirit.
Since then, the company has continued to follow Sam's exploits each year in its film series "Evergreen Hills." Now, the annual release of the fried chicken sandwich mogul's Christmas film has become a sign that the holidays have finally arrived. And it's once again time to get out that glistening tinsel and dust off your jolly Santa figurines because Chick-fil-A just announced its 2022 holiday film is here. And this year, the brand reports Sam is learning about kindness.
In The Snow Globe, Chick-fil-A urges holiday goers to check in on each other
If you cried after watching last year's Amazon Christmas commercial "Kindness is the Greatest Gift," get ready for another tear-jerker. According to Chick-fil-A, 2022's holiday short "The Snow Globe" follows Sam as she discovers she can use the film's titular snow globe to help those around her. The senior director of entertainment at Chick-Fil-A, Dustin Britt, reports that the company hopes the holiday film will showcase, "the importance of slowing down to notice the needs of others."
And to make sure this theme gets across, "The Snow Globe" has a 7-minute runtime — which makes this year's short the longest film in the series so far, with the rest of "Evergreen Hills'" installments running for only 2 minutes. Holiday and Chick-fil-A fans can now enjoy the short in its entirety on Chick-fil-A's "Evergreen Hills" website or YouTube. However, Chick-fil-A noted a shorter version of "The Snow Globe" will appear on TV screens on Thanksgiving Day. So you'll be able to tune into some holiday cheer as you finish off your perfectly delicious Thanksgiving turkey.