Which Discontinued Fast Food Item Do You Want To Return? Here's What Fast Food Lovers Say - Exclusive Survey

From Pizza Hut's Taco Pizza to Burger King's roast beef sandwich, more than a few things that have graced the menus of our favorite fast-food establishments have been tragically ripped away. Whether the offering is a limited-time addition or just not popular enough to stick around, the reasoning doesn't change our passionate wishes to have it all back.

But, hey, it's not all bad — discontinued fast-food items have come back from the dead before. Just look at the massive celebrations surrounding the May return of the Mexican Pizza to Taco Bell's menus (per CNN).

If you're still mourning the loss of your favorite grab-and-go meal, not all hope is lost. While countless fans have menu items they miss from establishments like McDonald's and Wendy's, some are yearned for more than others. With that in mind, Daily Meal conducted a survey to see what major fast-food loss stung customers the most.