Fans Told Daily Meal Which Restaurant Offers The Best Fall-Themed Menu - Exclusive Survey

According to a 2017 report by Mintel, Americans love seasonal ingredients and seven out of ten of consumers wish certain season-specific items were available throughout the year. Among the exclusively unique flavors of winter, spring, summer, and fall, there is something about the flavor notes of autumn that keep people wanting more.

Last year, one report conducted by The Honey Baked Ham Company via OnePoll revealed that 69% of American participants admitted fall had the best seasonal flavors (per Swns Digital). Whether or not salted caramel is in and pumpkin spice is out, autumn-inspired products and specifically pumpkin spice, evoke a sense of nostalgia that is often unmatched by other seasons. Bostonian psychologist Matt Johnson told Fox News that the popularity of pumpkin spice, for better or worse, is directly linked to the temporal lobes of the human brain, making the flavor a synonymous antidote to fall.

Since there is no argument over Americans' love for autumnal flavors, companies are maximizing this marketing front by offering a vast array of seasonal products each and every year. Who doesn't love grabbing a festive, seasonally appropriate drink before heading to the grocery store to scour early Thanksgiving day deals? Better yet, which restaurant do Americans prefer when it comes to presenting an ideal mix of fall-friendly offerings?