Fans Told Daily Meal Which Restaurant Offers The Best Fall-Themed Menu - Exclusive Survey
According to a 2017 report by Mintel, Americans love seasonal ingredients and seven out of ten of consumers wish certain season-specific items were available throughout the year. Among the exclusively unique flavors of winter, spring, summer, and fall, there is something about the flavor notes of autumn that keep people wanting more.
Last year, one report conducted by The Honey Baked Ham Company via OnePoll revealed that 69% of American participants admitted fall had the best seasonal flavors (per Swns Digital). Whether or not salted caramel is in and pumpkin spice is out, autumn-inspired products and specifically pumpkin spice, evoke a sense of nostalgia that is often unmatched by other seasons. Bostonian psychologist Matt Johnson told Fox News that the popularity of pumpkin spice, for better or worse, is directly linked to the temporal lobes of the human brain, making the flavor a synonymous antidote to fall.
Since there is no argument over Americans' love for autumnal flavors, companies are maximizing this marketing front by offering a vast array of seasonal products each and every year. Who doesn't love grabbing a festive, seasonally appropriate drink before heading to the grocery store to scour early Thanksgiving day deals? Better yet, which restaurant do Americans prefer when it comes to presenting an ideal mix of fall-friendly offerings?
Starbucks is the clear winner for seasonal food and drinks
According to a survey conducted by Daily Meal of 604 participants, 39.74% of respondents prefer Starbucks over any other restaurant when it comes to seasonal offerings. According to Starbucks, 2004 marked the birth of the company's iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte and since then, Starbucks has continued to roll out new seasonal products each year. Not only has Starbucks developed fall drinks this year in accordance with specific countries' likings — like the Mont Blanc Latte in Japan, but VegNews claims the popular coffee chain released the first autumnal vegan drink this year with the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.
While Starbucks claimed the number one spot in the exclusive survey, Dunkin' Donuts and Panera Bread were close behind. 24.17% of respondents chose Panera, while 20.86% of seasonal lovers preferred Dunkin' Donuts. These results come as no surprise, as Reuters just released a report detailing the rise of coffee house sales in the U.S. over the last consecutive year. According to the report, Starbucks, Dunkin,' and Panera expanded their U.S. footprints, which lead to significant increases in sales.
The survey's lowest-ranked brands were Krispy Kreme with 11.09%, and Peet's Coffee coming in last with 4.14%. With Starbucks increased popularity, you could make your own Pumpkin Spice Latte at home, or grab yourself an iconic original in-store. Of all the restaurants featured, which is your fall favorite?