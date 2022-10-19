How One Small Rule Change Altered The Outcome Of The Beer Mile World Classic

Belgium has a lot going on. The country's a historic purveyor of fine chocolate, beer, fries, and waffles, also known as the vacationer's four main food groups. Belgium is also the diamond capital of the world, according to Culture Trip, the birthplace of Audrey Hepburn, per History, and it's the only country in the EU that has proven it can function without a federal government, per The Washington Post.

This year, the country bolstered its resume by accommodating the 2022 Beer Mile World Classic, an annual race that touts itself as an "equal parts gastric challenge and athletic endeavor", per The Beer Mile.

Instead of hydrating runners with Gatorade or water, competitors are required to chug a 355ml, 5% minimum ABV beer before every quarter mile, which clocks in at four beers altogether, per The Beer Mile. When the race started on a high school track in Burlington, Ontario, VinePair says the official rules dictated that runners must drink one can of beer for every spin around the track. Food & Wine writes that cans switched to bottles in 2014, apparently to the delight of competitors, who found that glass yielded faster chugging times. Well, that rule has changed yet again this year, and people aren't too happy about it.