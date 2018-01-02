What’s America’s Best Pizza Chain? You Tell Us!

When the urge strikes to eat some pizza, what’s the first chain that comes to mind? Pizza Hut? Domino’s? Papa John’s? Or a smaller chain like Bertucci’s or Marco’s? We’ve rounded up more than 100 of America’s leading pizza chains, and are asking you to vote for your favorites for our sixth annual ranking of America's Best Pizza Chains. The polls are open from now until noon on Monday, January 15, and when they close we’ll know which pizza chain is America’s favorite.

Take the America's Best Pizza Chains Survey!

Industry website Pizza Today ranks the top 100 American pizza chains based strictly on gross sales (Pizza Hut takes the win with a whopping $14.1 billion), so we considered that list to be a great jumping-off point. We included every chain on the list, no matter how small (Buddy’s Pizza has a dozen locations) or large (Pizza Hut has more than 14,000), added on some smaller regional ones that weren't included in its list, and built those chains into a survey. So go ahead and take the survey, and tell us what your favorites are; you can vote for up to 50 chains.

When you’ve voting, think about exactly why you’re choosing these particular chains. Is it because they're easy and convenient? Is it because their offerings are more diverse and delicious than the competition? Is it because they’re regional and you’d rather give your money to them than the big guys? The poll will close at noon on Monday, January 15, and we’ll announce the winners on January 30! Click here to take our survey.