Pour It On: Wendy’s Introduces The Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich

Want to be able to savor the sweet flavor of breakfast all day long? Wendy’s new limited-edition bacon maple chicken sandwich combines some favorite morning tastes with a hearty meal. The sandwich features a homestyle chicken fillet, Swiss cheese, three strips of applewood smoked bacon. The breakfast touch comes in when the sandwich is drizzled with a sweet maple glaze, and served on a warm and fluffy croissant bun.

The Best Doughnuts in Every State

"The first time I tried the bacon maple chicken sandwich, it honestly blew me away," Kurt Kane, Wendy's executive vice president, said in a statement. "I highly recommend treating yourself to one, or two, to see just how good our homestyle chicken fillet is when you add bacon and our new maple glaze to it."

The creation was three years in the making, Wendy’s said But it already sounds familiar to those of us who actively encourage their morning bacon and toast to loll around in excess pancake syrup on our breakfast plate.

The bacon maple chicken sandwich is available for $5.60 at participating Wendy’s locations, for a limited-time only.. If the thought of sweet maple glaze has your mouth watering and thinking of morning meals, check out the best pancakes in every state.