Raw Milk Creamery Ordered to Halt Operations After Fatal Listeria Outbreak

Vulto Creamery, an artisanal cheesemaker in Walton, N.Y., has been ordered by a federal judge to stop production on its cheeses after a multi-state listeriosis outbreak last year that sickened eight people and caused two deaths. More on Listeria Deadly Listeriosis Outbreak Linked to Frozen Corn

Panera Recalls Cream Cheese Products for Listeria Concern

Ice Cream From Aldi, Kroger, and Meijer Recalled for Listeria Concern

Trader Joe's Products Recalled for Listeria Concern

According to the Hartford Courant, in March of 2017, Vulto Creamery recalled its famous Ouleout cheese, a washed-rind cow’s milk cheese made with unpasteurized milk, after it was determined to be the source of a listeriosis outbreak. Eight people ranging in age from 1 to 89 were sickened, and two died.

A post shared by @vultocreamery on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:14am PST

According to Food Safety News, the company recalled the Ouleout cheese on March 3, 2017. Four days later the recall was expanded to include all Vulto’s soft and semi-soft cheese. On March, 11, the recall was expanded to include all of the cheese produced by Vulto Creamery. The company reportedly destroyed all the cheese in its inventory, and Buzzfeed reports that the company has not been producing any cheese since.

An FDA report indicates that inspectors found multiple food safety violations at the creamery. Now Vulto Creamery has been prohibited from manufacturing or distributing food unless it meets several conditions set out by the court, including hiring an independent expert to develop an effective sanitation program, and receiving written confirmation from the FDA that manufacturing processes comply with food safety laws.

Listeriosis is a potentially fatal food-borne illness caused by eating food contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Symptoms include fever, aches, nausea, and diarrhea, and the condition is especially dangerous for newborns, small children, the elderly, people who are pregnant, and those with impaired immune systems. Listeria was responsible for one of the biggest food recalls of 2017.