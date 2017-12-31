A truck accident turned a stretch of Texas highway into the world’s biggest guacamole bar this week after an 18-wheel truck carrying a load of avocados crashed and sent 40,000 pounds of avocados spilling all over the road.
According to WFAA, the truck was heading north on I-35E near Forreston, Texas, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 28, when the truck crashed and burst into flames. Eight large crates of avocados broke open and spilled across the highway. Nobody was reportedly hurt in the accident, which appears to have been caused by mechanical failure, but approximately 40,000 pounds of avocados were destroyed.
The highway was closed in both directions for nearly three hours while emergency services personnel worked to extinguish the fire and get the smashed avocados off the road.
Avocado prices are extremely high right now. Demand for avocados is increasing, but weather changes have meant smaller crops and a decreased supply of the healthy-fat-filled fruits. As a result, prices have gone up more than 75 percent since July. The accident is estimated to have ruined $50,000 worth of avocados. Here are 17 other things you didn’t know about avocados.
