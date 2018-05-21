Cancun is known as the ultimate party destination, home to some amazing beaches where you can relax during the day and party all night. However, there’s more to Cancun than meets the eye, and you don’t have to love being in the sand and sun to enjoy this beautiful spot on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Top 10 Things to Do in Cancun If You’re Not a Beach Person Gallery

Historically Mayan territory, Cancun and its surrounding area are full of the rich history and culture of the Mayan people and their ancient cities. As a Caribbean destination, you’ll also find that Cancun is full of amazing and exotic wildlife that you can get up close and personal with at its many natural parks or even the zoo. Locals also love to gather in town squares or at the market, and seeking those out will give you the ultimate authentic experience, full of local craftsmanship, amazing traditional recipes, and the warm hospitality that locals are known for. So if hitting the waves, building sandcastles, or laying out in the sun isn’t for you, don’t completely dismiss Cancun as a travel destination. You can still get your feet wet in authentic Yucatán culture and fun with these top 10 things to do in Cancun if you’re not a beach person.