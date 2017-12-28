One of the best New Year’s resolutions to have is to travel more. Travel can bring you great food, great friends, and great wisdom. It can, however, be cost-prohibitive. Or so you'd think. Here at the Daily Meal, we understand the joys and life-changing experiences that travel can bring you, and we strongly believe that everyone should be able to experience it, regardless of what they can afford. Unfortunately, many of the top 2018 destinations may make a bit of a dent in your wallet. But there are plenty more that won’t.

Click here for the These 10 Destinations Will Give You the Most Bang for Your Buck in 2018 gallery.

The best destinations are those that are both affordable and extremely enjoyable. Our friends at Lonely Planet are some of the biggest experts in the field of travel, and recently they released their Best in Travel series to guide those of us with a serious wanderlust in the coming year. Among the information they’ve shared is a list of places from around the globe that offer the best of culture, cuisine, and history in 2018 without breaking the bank. A couple destinations on the list are right here in the States and there's at least one on every continent except Antarctica. You’ll only have to worry about saving up your vacation days for these 10 destinations that will give you the most bang for your buck in 2018.