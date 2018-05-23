As a leading destination in the Caribbean, Cancun and the Riviera Maya may come off as far too laden with tourists. Though it is primarily known for its amazing beaches and rowdy party scene, this region on Mexico’s Yutacán Peninsula still has plenty left to discover and much to offer in the way of hidden gems.

Secret Spots in Cancun and the Riviera Maya Gallery

For instance, the region is full of amazingly beautiful cenotes, or natural freshwater wells that can contain fantastic caves or caverns ripe for exploration. So when packing your bags, we strongly suggest you make sure you have some snorkeling or diving gear. You can also step away from the tequila and learn about Mexico’s fascinating and unique wildlife at its natural parks or its rich Mayan history and heritage at a national museum or archaeological site. Not far off the coast are some islands which may not be on your bucket list but are still gorgeous and worth a visit all the same. If you’re considering a visit to the beautiful city of Cancun and the stunning Riviera Maya nearby, these secret spots are a must-visit.