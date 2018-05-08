Breathtaking Views of Iceland Onboard Icelandair’s New Boeing 737 Max 8 Plane

Icelandair inspires passengers to capture stunning aerial shots from 32,000 feet in the air amongst comfort with enhanced cabin space and newly designed windows for better viewing.

A trip to Iceland should be on everyone’s bucket list, and there’s no better way to do it than onboard Icelandair’s Boeing 737 Max 8 plane. A few weeks after it’s delivery, the Boeing 737 Max 8, also known as Jokulsárlon (named after the Jokulsárlon lagoon), was welcomed with a celebratory flight “Iceland by Air” to commemorate its debut. Guests on board the flight included the airline’s executives and media (myself), and we were taken over a special route to view some of Iceland’s most stunning landscapes.

The flight was hosted by Páll Jokull, one of Iceland’s top landscapes photographers, were he provided us with an in-air tutorial to take the best aerial photographs from the plane’s newly designed windows. Designed for better viewing with a new LED lighting system to light the photo and newly designed windows to frame it, we took a special flight to Akureyri where Icelandair was founded, to see Eyjafjordur, the mountains of the Trollaskagi peninsula and Hvalfjordur by Reykjavík. The views were absolutely incredible and took my breath away the entire time, and I was able to capture some amazing photos!



A toast to the new plane with Icelandair’s special edition 737 Transatlantic Icelandair Pale Ale, made with hops from the Pacific Northwest (where Boeing planes are made) and European malts, along with some in flight entertainment and snacks (smoked salmon and caviar toasts with boiled egg and pickled beets) made the flight even better. The Icelandair pale ale is available on board and in the Icelandair Saga Lounge at Keflavik International airport for a limited time.



Additional touches like the redesigned cabin interior and larger overhead cabins for extra space to store carry-on luggage more easily made for a really comfortable flight. I could stretch my legs out, relax, and really enjoy myself.

Icelandair’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 will join Icelandair’s existing fleet to fly across the airline’s North American and European route network. The new aircraft will seat 160 passengers across two travel classes: Saga Premium and Economy. In early summer 2018 the airline will start five new North American routes; so getting to Iceland should be a breeze!



Travel expenses were provided by Icelandair, but all thoughts and opinions stated are my own.

Evi Aki is a member of The Daily Meal's Culinary Content Network known for Ev's Eats. You can follow her at @evseats.