If there’s one defining flavor of the fall, it’s pumpkin spice. You can’t walk down a street without seeing coffee shops with pumpkin spice lattes, ice cream parlors with pumpkin spice scoops, drugstores with pumpkin spice deodorant and every other pumpkin spice product in existence. The inundation of pumpkin products has even made its way to Route 66 in Disney California Adventure’s Cars Land, and we can’t stop thinking about its pumpkin spice milkshake this season.

Flo's V8 Cafe is selling a Pumpkin Spice Milkshake as a part of Disneyland Resort’s Halloween celebration. This seasonal shake is great because it’s not overly complicated. The shake has a detectable pumpkin kick while still working with a flavorful vanilla base. The fall flavors are amped up with slight hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Oh yeah, and it’s full of ice cream. This treat is so thick you’ll definitely need a spoon to enjoy it. There’s also a caramel drizzle throughout the shake that helps make this drink feel even more autumnal and decadent. The entire thing is then topped with whipped cream and cinnamon-sugar dusted graham cracker pieces, mimicking the top and base of a pumpkin pie.



Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal Flo's V8 Cafe's Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

The Pumpkin Spice Milkshake is available throughout the Halloween season at Flo’s V8 Cafe in Disney California Adventure for $5.99. While this is our favorite pumpkin product at Disneyland this fall, it’s far from the only one.



Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal Red Rose Taverne's Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

Across the veranda, Disneyland Park has its own pumpkin shake. Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland also has its own Pumpkin Spice Shake that offers a spicier, squashier flavor than its Disney California Adventure counterpart. If you like sipping on your shake instead of scooping it, this may be the option for you as it has a thinner consistency. The Pumpkin Spice Shake at Red Rose Taverne also comes with a steeper price at $7.49, so if you’re looking to do Disney on a budget, head over to Flo’s and save a buck and a half while still getting your pumpkin on.



Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe's Pumpkin Layered Cheesecake

Other pumpkin spice products offered at Disneyland throughout the Halloween season include cinnamony Pumpkin Spice Beignets at Mint Julep Bar ($5.49 for three beignets), Pumpkin Spice Churros at the churro cart near Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters ($5.75) and another personal favorite, the Pumpkin Layered Cheesecake from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe off Main Street ($5.79).

While these pumpkin-flavored treats are limited time offerings, you can head to Disneyland any time of the year to get cult favorite treats like Dole Whips, Mickey pretzels, corn dogs and the rest of these truly iconic Disney snacks.

Theme park admission and food for review were provided by Disney at no cost to the writer. Opinions are all her own.