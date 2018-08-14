Disney World Mermaid Doughnut
Carolyn Menyes / The Daily Meal
Walt Disney World’s Mermaid Doughnut Is the Latest Instagram Obsession

You don’t have to go under the sea to find this treat

Disney is at it again with the Instagram-worthy snacks. After the massive success of its iridescent sweets and mermaid-inspired cupcakes, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will debut a new picture-perfect treat in the coming weeks: a pretty purple doughnut inspired by Ariel from ”The Little Mermaid.”

Not only is the Mermaid Doughnut beautiful — with purple icing, a white chocolate mermaid tail and trinkets from Ariel’s treasure chest — it’s also totally scrumptious. The handmade yeast doughnut is wonderfully airy, and the dark purple sprinkles add the perfect texture and photographable contrast.

Disney World Mermaid Doughnut

Carolyn Menyes / The Daily Meal

So where can you find this Instagram-ready doughnut? At one of Magic Kingdom’s hidden snack-stand gems: Prince Eric’s Village Market in Fantasyland. The unmarked quick-service location is conveniently located right across from Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid. So not only can you eat a “Little Mermaid”-inspired treat, you can get the ideal themed photo with it by the ride (before you take a big bite, of course) for your timeline.

Disney World Mermaid Doughnut

Carolyn Menyes / The Daily Meal

The Mermaid Doughnut isn’t out quite yet, but it is expected to make a splash into the Magic Kingdom in the coming weeks. And who knows? If it becomes a fan favorite, it might just become one of the most iconic snacks at Disney.

