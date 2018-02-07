As temperatures drop and rise and then drop again, you may be dreaming of warmer weather and the chance to jet out of town to enjoy it. With spring nearly upon us, now is the time to book a trip to make those daydreams a reality. Even if you’re not in school anymore or don’t have any kids who are, it’s important to take a spring break to shake off the winter blues.

Click here for the The 21 Best Spring Break Destinations in America gallery.

Certain spring break destinations are easier to get to than others, and for the maximum relaxation possible, we thought we’d take a look at the best spots right here in the U.S. While spring break destinations are often associated with rowdiness and hardcore partying, that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. We’ve come up with places that are also known for their beaches, their scenery, the activities in town, or even their restaurant scene. Some destinations are better suited for the college crowd, sure, but some on this list are also perfect for families, couples, or even solo travelers – no matter what kind of trip you’re looking for. If cold weather and post-holiday fatigue have gotten you down, take our advice and start planning a vacation to one of the 21 best spring break destinations in America.