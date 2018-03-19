There’s no denying that cruises are a fantastic kid-friendly vacation option. However, there are times when you might not feel so kid-friendly yourself. It’s quite understandable to want a vacation that’s a bit more relaxed and peaceful, a trip that possibly caters to more adult tastes. And if that’s the case, that doesn’t mean you need to rule out one of the best all-inclusive options altogether.
The Best Kid-Free Cruises Gallery
As cruises, resorts, hotels, museums, and even restaurants are becoming more and more focused on being as family-friendly as possible, it can be difficult to find a child-free oasis, far from the screaming laughter (or crying) of young ones and full of more entertainment catered specifically to a more mature audience. If that’s exactly what you’re looking for, however, you’re in luck. We’ve found some great cruise lines that either cater entirely to an adult clientele or have a few ships reserved for passengers looking to enjoy the best of cruise ship amenities among only adult company.
Enjoy fantastic entertainment meant for a more mature audience, such as cabaret shows, enrichment programs with experts teaching a variety of subjects, and workshops teaching you skills from computer science to arts and crafts, as well as adult-oriented excursions to shows and museums in cities around the world. Cruise ships are known for their superb dining, and with a child-free itinerary, you can enjoy the best fine dining the sea has to offer as well as a nice, quiet lunch at an on-deck café. With absolutely delicious menus and exciting entertainment on board as well as amazing must-see destinations on their itinerary, these cruises are perfect for passengers looking to a take a break from the kids — whether it’s theirs or others'.
