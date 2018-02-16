50 Best B&Bs in America

Americans love their bed and breakfast inns. With about 17,000 bed and breakfasts in the country, travelers seeking a small retreat and a good meal when they wake up have a plethora of options. However, not all B&Bs are created equal.
When it comes to travel, we believe in booking the best of the best. There are bed and breakfasts in every state, and we’ve gathered up a list of the best in each one of them. Not all B&Bs are the same, either, so if you think you’re not a bed and breakfast kind of person, think again. They can come in many different forms, from modest cottages to luxurious mansions, and you’ll find bed and breakfasts that cater to adventure lovers, wine lovers, history lovers, or even dog lovers. Some B&Bs will attract thrill seekers looking for the most haunted inns, whereas others garner attention and guests for their quirkiness. Whether you’re vacationing out of state or looking for a nice getaway closer to home, check out our guide to the 50 best bed and breakfasts in America.
