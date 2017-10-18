  1. Home
Tennessee Corn Bread
Oct 18, 2017 | 1:14 pm
By
Staff Writer
iStock

Warm cornbread, smothered in butter- who could possibly resist?

"If you wish, you may get up a recipe for 'Southern Corn Bread' for your book, as I am very keen about it with honey... [Also], you will notice that no mention is made of sugar. If you wish to be arbitrary about it, you may add a smidgin* — but not enough to sweeten the finished product. We do not go on record as sponsoring sugar in corn bread or biscuits."

Frank Buck

9
Servings
145
Calories Per Serving
Notes

*Note: Smidgen. An elastic Southern measurement meaning anywhere from a few grains to a teaspoonful.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup corn meal
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 4 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted, plus more to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

 

Sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Stir in enough milk to make a very stiff batter. (The eggs and shortening will thin it.) Add the eggs and beat well. Lastly, beat in the melted butter.

 

Transfer to a 9-by-5-inch nonstick loaf pan. Bake for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. (It should be a nice light brown on top, with a deeper brown crust about the edges.)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
23g
18%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
15µg
2%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
38mg
4%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
49µg
12%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
13mg
4%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
59mg
8%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
64mg
4%
Water
41g
2%
