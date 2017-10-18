Tennessee Corn Bread

"If you wish, you may get up a recipe for 'Southern Corn Bread' for your book, as I am very keen about it with honey... [Also], you will notice that no mention is made of sugar. If you wish to be arbitrary about it, you may add a smidgin* — but not enough to sweeten the finished product. We do not go on record as sponsoring sugar in corn bread or biscuits."
— Frank Buck
*Note: Smidgen. An elastic Southern measurement meaning anywhere from a few grains to a teaspoonful.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Stir in enough milk to make a very stiff batter. (The eggs and shortening will thin it.) Add the eggs and beat well. Lastly, beat in the melted butter.
Transfer to a 9-by-5-inch nonstick loaf pan. Bake for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. (It should be a nice light brown on top, with a deeper brown crust about the edges.)