Tennessee Corn Bread

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Stir in enough milk to make a very stiff batter. (The eggs and shortening will thin it.) Add the eggs and beat well. Lastly, beat in the melted butter.

Transfer to a 9-by-5-inch nonstick loaf pan. Bake for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. (It should be a nice light brown on top, with a deeper brown crust about the edges.)