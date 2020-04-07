Sweet Grilled Cheese

April 7, 2020 | 12:07pm
Anna Mente/Shutterstock
You can use white bread for this, but if you have brioche, that would be even better. This decadent spin on grilled cheese is made with a smear of nutella, a bit of mascarpone cheese, strawberries and bananas all packed inside two fluffy slices of bread and toasted in a pan with butter.
Ingredients
- 2 slices brioche or white bread
- 1 Tablespoon nutella
- 3 Teaspoons mascarpone cheese
- A few slices strawberries and bananas (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
Directions
Take a slice of brioche bread and spread nutella to the very edge of the slice; spread mascarpone cheese to the edge of the second slice of bread.
Cut slices of strawberries and bananas and arrange in an even layer over the nutella. Cover with other slice and gently push down to lock the fillings in.
Melt butter in a nonstick skillet. Cook 4-5 minutes on each side until the bread is golden brown and toasty.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving405
Total Fat24g37%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated16g79%
Cholesterol46mg15%
Protein8g16%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A149µg17%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D12IU81%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium114mg11%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg16%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus133mg19%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium201mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.4%
Sodium356mg15%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.7%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water31gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%