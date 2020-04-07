Sweet Grilled Cheese

Take a slice of brioche bread and spread nutella to the very edge of the slice; spread mascarpone cheese to the edge of the second slice of bread.

Cut slices of strawberries and bananas and arrange in an even layer over the nutella. Cover with other slice and gently push down to lock the fillings in.

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet. Cook 4-5 minutes on each side until the bread is golden brown and toasty.