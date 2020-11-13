  1. Home
4.285715
7 ratings

Sweet and Spicy Nuts

November 13, 2020 | 11:59am
Naughty AND Nice
Courtesy of McCormick

A slightly sweet and salty snack is the perfect thing to serve guests when they first arrive for a cocktail or dinner party. It also makes for a perfect gift.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
18
Servings
130
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon, preferably McCormick Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon allspice, preferably McCormick Ground Allspice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Lawry's Seasoned Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper, McCormick Ground Pepper Black
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg, preferably McCormick Ground Nutmeg
  • 1 egg white
  • 3 Cups mixed nuts, such as almonds, cashews, peanuts and pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 250°F.

Mix sugar, cinnamon, allspice, seasoned salt, pepper and nutmeg in small bowl until well blended.

Beat egg white in large bowl until foamy.

Add nuts; toss to coat well.

Add spice mixture; toss to coat nuts evenly.

Spread nuts in a single layer on lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake 1 hour, stirring once.

Cool slightly and break apart.

Cool completely.

Store in airtight container up to 2 weeks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving130
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Protein2g3%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A0.6µg0.1%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium15mg2%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus46mg7%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium73mg2%
Sodium51mg2%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.1%
Water2gN/A
Zinc0.8mg6.9%
