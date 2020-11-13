Sweet and Spicy Nuts

November 13, 2020 | 11:59am
Courtesy of McCormick
A slightly sweet and salty snack is the perfect thing to serve guests when they first arrive for a cocktail or dinner party. It also makes for a perfect gift.
Ingredients
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 2 Teaspoons cinnamon, preferably McCormick Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon allspice, preferably McCormick Ground Allspice
- 1/2 Teaspoon Lawry's Seasoned Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper, McCormick Ground Pepper Black
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg, preferably McCormick Ground Nutmeg
- 1 egg white
- 3 Cups mixed nuts, such as almonds, cashews, peanuts and pecans
Directions
Preheat oven to 250°F.
Mix sugar, cinnamon, allspice, seasoned salt, pepper and nutmeg in small bowl until well blended.
Beat egg white in large bowl until foamy.
Add nuts; toss to coat well.
Add spice mixture; toss to coat nuts evenly.
Spread nuts in a single layer on lightly greased baking sheet.
Bake 1 hour, stirring once.
Cool slightly and break apart.
Cool completely.
Store in airtight container up to 2 weeks.
Servings18
Calories Per Serving130
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Protein2g3%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A0.6µg0.1%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium15mg2%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus46mg7%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium73mg2%
Sodium51mg2%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.1%
Water2gN/A
Zinc0.8mg6.9%