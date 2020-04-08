Spicy Sharp Cheddar Grilled Cheese

April 8, 2020 | 9:46am
photominer/Shutterstock
If you can take the heat, this version with dried chili flakes and freshly cracked black pepper definitely has it.
Ingredients
- 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
- 2 slices of extra sharp cheddar cheese
- dried chili flakes to taste
- freshly cracked black pepper to taste
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
Directions
Sandwich 2 slices of cheese and your chili flakes and freshly cracked black pepper between 2 slices of bread.
Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.
Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.