Sonic Drive-In Adds The Crunch of Fritos To Favorite Menu Items

Love the salty crunch of Fritos corn chips? For years, kids and kids-at-heart have snuck Fritos onto burgers and sandwiches for that extra bite. Now, and for a limited time only, Sonic Drive-In is offering a menu of three Chili Cheese Faves, all featuring the noisy delight of Fritos and starting at just 99 cents.

The simplest entrée, Fritos Chili Pie, combines crunchy Fritos, savory chili, and melty cheddar cheese. The Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap bundles those same ingredients in a soft flour tortilla for less mess. And the Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Burger adds the same items to the top of a 100-percent beef burger. The burger sells for $1.99 and the other two items sell for just 99 cents.



“The bold flavor combination of crispy Fritos with mouthwatering chili and melty cheese is both incredibly classic and unique at the same time,” Scott Uehlein, Sonic vice-president of product innovation and development, said in a statement. “Adding the uniquely delicious and salty bite of Fritos, chili and cheese was something many had to hack menus to get, and now, people can order their faves in three craveable ways right from their cars.”

Sonic diners can also request that Fritos be added to the chain’s Chili Cheese Coney, a grilled beef hot dog topped with warm chili and melty cheddar cheese served in a soft, warm bakery bun. If Fritos-sprinkled menu items have you planning your next trip to the popular chain, here are 9 things you didn't know about Sonic Drive-In.