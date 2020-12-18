4-Ingredient Zucchini Soup

December 18, 2020 | 11:38am
NoirChocolate/iStock via Getty Images
This soup recipe is the perfect dish to enjoy during a cold wintery day. With only four ingredients, this zucchini soup is simple and easy to make for dinner during a busy weeknight.
This recipe is by Melissa D'Arabian and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 medium-large zucchini (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 2 Cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, warmed to hot
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
Directions
Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Line a baking sheet with kitchen parchment.
Cut the zucchini in half lengthwise, then slice off the nubby ends.
Place the zucchini on the prepared baking sheet, then mist with cooking spray.
Season with salt and pepper, then roast until tender, about 15 minutes, turning halfway through.
In a blender, combine the roasted zucchini, hot broth, chives and lemon juice.
Blend until creamy and smooth.
Serve immediately.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving32
Total Fat0.6g0.9%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.2g0.8%
Protein2g4%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin B60.3mg21%
Vitamin C32mg35%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg10%
Iron0.7mg4.1%
Magnesium33mg8%
Niacin (B3)0.8mg4.8%
Phosphorus65mg9%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium447mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.1%
Sodium674mg28%
Water271gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.1%