Yuzuri Sour

Recently introduced in the U.S., yuzu liqueur is a pleasantly versatile spirit that can be enjoyed neat or on ice, or mixed into cocktails. Its unique ingredient is the yuzu fruit, a Japanese citrus that can be described as the love child of a lemon and a mandarin with traces of grapefruit. For a particularly tasty introduction to yuzu liqueur cocktails, try this Yuzuri Sour using Yuzuri Liqueur, the latest yuzu spirit to be imported to the U.S.