Yuzuri Sour
Yuzuri Sour
Dec 27, 2017
By
Yuzuri Sour
Courtesy

Yuzuri Sour

Recently introduced in the U.S., yuzu liqueur is a pleasantly versatile spirit that can be enjoyed neat or on ice, or mixed into cocktails. Its unique ingredient is the yuzu fruit, a Japanese citrus that can be described as the love child of a lemon and a mandarin with traces of grapefruit. For a particularly tasty introduction to yuzu liqueur cocktails, try this Yuzuri Sour using Yuzuri Liqueur, the latest yuzu spirit to be imported to the U.S.

1
Servings
205
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Yuzuri Sour

  • 1.5 Ounces Kikori Whiskey
  • 1/2 Ounce Yuzuri Liqueur
  • 3/4 Ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 Ounces simple syrup
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 shiso leaf (garnish)

Directions

Yuzuri Sour

Combine first five ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake without ice, then add ice and shake again. Strain into a cocktail coupe or lowball glass. Garnish with a shiso leaf.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
10g
11%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
8mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
28g
22%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
25µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Calcium, Ca
31mg
3%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
18mg
6%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
48mg
7%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
42mg
3%
Water
55g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
