Yogurt Chutney With Asparagus and Salmon

In a medium sauté pan, melt 1 tbs coconut oil. Add mustard seeds, cumin and coriander seeds and heat until they start to pop. Lower heat.

Add scallions, leeks and chili to the pan. Add additional coconut oil as needed. Cook until vegetables are soft.

Add 1 cup water to the sauté pan and bring to a simmer (you can use vegetable or chicken stock if available). Simmer for 5 minutes.

Remove pan from heat and add 3/4 cup plain Two Good yogurt. Mix with vegetables. Season with salt & pepper and remove the pan from heat.

In a new medium sauté pan, heat 2 tbs olive oil. Add asparagus and sauté until heated through, approximately 5-8 minutes. Remove cooked asparagus from pan into a bowl.

Heat an additional 2 tbs olive oil in the sauté pan over medium heat. Remove the salmon from the marinade and sear salmon filet - approximately 3 minutes per side.

To serve, spoon chutney into a shallow plate or bowl. Top with asparagus and seared salmon filet. Season with salt & pepper.