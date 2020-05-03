  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Yogurt Chutney With Asparagus and Salmon

May 3, 2020 | 8:22pm
Yogurt is the secret weapon
Yogurt Chutney With Asparagus and Salmon
Photo courtesy of Two Good

The star of this delicious recipe is the yogurt marinade—it makes the salmon tender and flavorful. To avoid food waste, save the unused leek and scallion tips for future recipes.

Recipe by Chef Tom Colicchio

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
914
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Salmon Marinade

  • 1 Cup Two Good Greek Plain Lowfat Yogurt
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 Teaspoon mustard seed
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • 2 4-6oz salmon filets

For the Yogurt Chutney

  • 2 Tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 bunch asparagus - chopped
  • 1 bunch scallion - white & light greens chopped
  • 2 leeks - trimmed & whites chopped
  • 1 chili pepper - chopped (optional)
  • 1 Teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 3/4 Cups Two Good Greek Plain Lowfat Yogurt
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil

Directions

For the Salmon Marinade

Whisk yogurt, lime juice, and spices together in a shallow bowl. Add salmon and coat on all sides. Allow to marinate for 1 to 2 hours in the fridge.

For the Yogurt Chutney

In a medium sauté pan, melt 1 tbs coconut oil. Add mustard seeds, cumin and coriander seeds and heat until they start to pop. Lower heat.

Add scallions, leeks and chili to the pan. Add additional coconut oil as needed. Cook until vegetables are soft.

Add 1 cup water to the sauté pan and bring to a simmer (you can use vegetable or chicken stock if available). Simmer for 5 minutes.

Remove pan from heat and add 3/4 cup plain Two Good yogurt. Mix with vegetables. Season with salt & pepper and remove the pan from heat.

In a new medium sauté pan, heat 2 tbs olive oil. Add asparagus and sauté until heated through, approximately 5-8 minutes. Remove cooked asparagus from pan into a bowl.

Heat an additional 2 tbs olive oil in the sauté pan over medium heat. Remove the salmon from the marinade and sear salmon filet - approximately 3 minutes per side.

To serve, spoon chutney into a shallow plate or bowl. Top with asparagus and seared salmon filet. Season with salt & pepper.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving914
Total Fat65g100%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated22g100%
Cholesterol91mg30%
Protein46g93%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A177µg20%
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C45mg50%
Vitamin E12mg78%
Vitamin K224µg100%
Calcium574mg57%
Fiber8g30%
Folate (food)219µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)219µg55%
Iron8mg45%
Magnesium150mg36%
Monounsaturated28gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg91%
Phosphorus800mg100%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium1671mg36%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg71.9%
Sodium268mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg56.5%
Water535gN/A
Zinc4mg34%
