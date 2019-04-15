woodford spire

April 15, 2019
Courtesy of Woodford Reserve
This bourbon cocktail is made with refreshing lemonade and cranberry juice. It’s also extremely easy to batch for parties! Just replace “ounces” with “parts” in the recipe below.
This recipe is courtesy of Woodford Reserve.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce bourbon, preferably Woodford Reserve
- 2 Ounces lemonade
- 1 Ounce cranberry juice
Directions
Mix all ingredients.
Pour into a copper cup.
Add crushed ice.
Garnish with a lemon twist.