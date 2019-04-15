  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Woodford Spire

By
Editor
A juicy whiskey drink
woodford spire
Courtesy of Woodford Reserve

This bourbon cocktail is made with refreshing lemonade and cranberry juice. It’s also extremely easy to batch for parties! Just replace “ounces” with “parts” in the recipe below.

This recipe is courtesy of Woodford Reserve.

Click here to see more of our favorite Kentucky Derby cocktails.

Ready in
2
1
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
1
Servings
129
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce bourbon, preferably Woodford Reserve
  • 2 Ounces lemonade
  • 1 Ounce cranberry juice

Directions

Mix all ingredients.

Pour into a copper cup.

Add crushed ice.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving129
Sugar5gN/A
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium3mgN/A
Magnesium6mg1%
Phosphorus2mgN/A
Potassium8mgN/A
Sodium4mgN/A
