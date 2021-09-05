Step 1: To a large saucepan or Dutch oven, add 4 chicken breast halves on the bone with skin (about 2 1/2 pounds), 1 quart low-sodium chicken broth, 1 chunk (1 inch long) finely chopped fresh ginger, 2 ribs celery (cut into 1-inch pieces), 2 skinny carrots (peeled and cut into 1-inch rounds), 1 large yellow onion (peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks) and 6 dried pitted medjool dates (optional). Add enough cool water to submerge chicken, usually about 4 cups.

Step 2: Heat to a boil. Reduce heat to low and partly cover the pot. Simmer gently, 30 minutes. Turn off heat. Let chicken cool in the broth if you have time.

Step 3: Transfer chicken with tongs to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, remove and discard skin and bones from chicken. Tear chicken meat into large shreds.

Step 4: Return chicken broth to a simmer. Add 1 tablespoon chile crisp (or the alternative) and 2 to 3 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce, to taste.

Step 5: Add the shredded chicken and 2 heads baby bok choy (cut into 2-inch chunks and well rinsed), and return to a simmer. Add wontons; simmer gently just until they are warmed through, about 3 minutes.

Step 6: Serve soup in wide bowls topped with 2 chopped green onions and chopped fresh cilantro. Pass more chile crisp to add to your liking.