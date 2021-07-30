  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Yet Strong Brandy Slush Not From Concentrate

July 30, 2021 | 11:39am
By
Perfect for Midwestern summers -- or winter
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

Brandy slush, popular in Wisconsin homes throughout the summer months, is like the state’s version of sangria. Typically made with frozen juice concentrates, this version mixes fresh lemonade and limeade instead. 

Ready in
4 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
166
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups lemonade
  • 4 Cups limeade
  • 1 Cup brandy
  • 1/2 Cup orange or apricot liqueur
  • 6 Dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Grapefruit mixer or other grapefruit soda to serve

Directions

Step 1: Whisk everything but the grapefruit soda together. Pour into a container and freeze for at least four hours or up to overnight. 

Step 2: To serve, scoop one or two scoops of slush into a glass, then top with soda or mixer.

