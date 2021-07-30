July 30, 2021 | 11:39am
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling
Brandy slush, popular in Wisconsin homes throughout the summer months, is like the state’s version of sangria. Typically made with frozen juice concentrates, this version mixes fresh lemonade and limeade instead.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups lemonade
- 4 Cups limeade
- 1 Cup brandy
- 1/2 Cup orange or apricot liqueur
- 6 Dashes of Angostura bitters
- Grapefruit mixer or other grapefruit soda to serve
Directions
Step 1: Whisk everything but the grapefruit soda together. Pour into a container and freeze for at least four hours or up to overnight.
Step 2: To serve, scoop one or two scoops of slush into a glass, then top with soda or mixer.