  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Winter Flowers Punch
Prepare enough punch to present in a decorative bowl for guests serve themselves
Dec 18, 2017 | 5:07 pm
By
Winter Flowers Punch
Courtesy

Winter Flowers Punch

Entertaining for the holidays? ‘Tis the season for cocktail parties, but master-mixing custom drinks, one by one, for each of your guests is a full-time job, and that’s no fun. One French-inspired solution is easy, sweet, and delicious: a Champagne and St-Germain elderflower liqueur Winter Flowers Punch, big enough to present in a decorative bowl for guests serve themselves. Simply make one batch to have ready when guests arrive, and another batch to keep chilled in the fridge until needed. Whether it’s served in cups or stemmed flutes, it’s a party in a glass.

20
Servings
108
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Cup superfine sugar
  • 1/2 Cup St-Germain liqueur
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 1/2 Cup cognac, tequila, bourbon, or gin (Our pick: Bombay Sapphire)
  • 2 Cups chilled brewed chamomile tea
  • 2 (750 ml) bottles chilled dry Champagne or sparkling wine (Our pick: Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial Rose)
  • Orange and/or lemon slices, for garnish
  • Fresh strawberries, for garnish

Directions

Combine the lemon juice, sugar, St-Germain liqueur, honey, spirit of choice, and tea in a nonreactive bowl and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add the Champagne or sparkling wine, and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Pour into a decorative bowl or pitcher. Garnish bowl/pitcher with floating orange and lemon slices and fresh strawberries, if desired. Serve in Champagne flutes, wine glasses, or in traditional handled cups from a punch bowl.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
3mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
13g
10%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
9µg
1%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
12mg
1%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
14µg
4%
Magnesium, Mg
5mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
20mg
3%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
37mg
2%
Water
32g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.