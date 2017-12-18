Entertaining for the holidays? ‘Tis the season for cocktail parties, but master-mixing custom drinks, one by one, for each of your guests is a full-time job, and that’s no fun. One French-inspired solution is easy, sweet, and delicious: a Champagne and St-Germain elderflower liqueur Winter Flowers Punch, big enough to present in a decorative bowl for guests serve themselves. Simply make one batch to have ready when guests arrive, and another batch to keep chilled in the fridge until needed. Whether it’s served in cups or stemmed flutes, it’s a party in a glass.
Combine the lemon juice, sugar, St-Germain liqueur, honey, spirit of choice, and tea in a nonreactive bowl and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add the Champagne or sparkling wine, and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Pour into a decorative bowl or pitcher. Garnish bowl/pitcher with floating orange and lemon slices and fresh strawberries, if desired. Serve in Champagne flutes, wine glasses, or in traditional handled cups from a punch bowl.