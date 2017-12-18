Prepare enough punch to present in a decorative bowl for guests serve themselves

Entertaining for the holidays? ‘Tis the season for cocktail parties, but master-mixing custom drinks, one by one, for each of your guests is a full-time job, and that’s no fun. One French-inspired solution is easy, sweet, and delicious: a Champagne and St-Germain elderflower liqueur Winter Flowers Punch, big enough to present in a decorative bowl for guests serve themselves. Simply make one batch to have ready when guests arrive, and another batch to keep chilled in the fridge until needed. Whether it’s served in cups or stemmed flutes, it’s a party in a glass.